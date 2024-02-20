ASUS has announced to unveil its AI-integrated ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra on March 14, 2024, at 8 a.m. The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra was reported to have received an EEC certification and was rumoured to launch soon. The rumours said the new ASUS smartphone could launch with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, 50MP camera with Gimple OIS and the latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device may be launched with a 5,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The expected price for a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is Rs 89,990. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre Booking Ends Today, Launch Scheduled on February 22; Know More Details.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Global Launch Confirmed:

