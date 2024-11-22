Bitcoin hit a new all-time high on Thursday, November 21, when its price soared past USD 99,000 for the first time in its history. With this, Bitcoin set a new all-time high for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency experts are forecasting a continued upward trajectory for Bitcoin, with the possibility of the digital asset surpassing the USD 100,000 mark in the coming weeks. Analysts suggest the rally could intensify ahead of President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 94,000 Mark for First Time Reaching New All-Time High, Likely To Hit USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon.

Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 99,000 Mark for First Time

BREAKING: Bitcoin hits $99,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 21, 2024

Bitcoin Price Today

