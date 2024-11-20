Bitcoin's price hit an all-time high by crossing USD 94,000 for the first time. The cryptocurrency's prices have been fluctuating and are said to be rising because of Donald Trump's win in the US Elections of 2024. The price of Bitcoin rose as high as USD 94,000.200. This fits well with the prediction by financial analyst Tom Jong Lee, who said the cryptocurrency could easily touch USD 1,00,000 this year. Bitcoin Surpasses Saudi Aramco To Become World's 7th Largest Asset, Price of Cryptocurrency Hits All-Time High at USD 93,000.

Bitcoin Price Soared Higher, Touching USD 94,000 Mark

