Bitcoin price today, on April 30, is trading at USD 94,658.81 at 8:49 AM IST. It marks a slight rise from yesterday's BTC price of USD 94,385.68. The cryptocurrency value has been holding steady around the USD 94,000 level for the past few days. It follows its recent rise when it briefly touched the USD 95,000 mark. The graph is currently showing an upward trend, which suggests a possible further increase in BTC price. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2025: Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Praj Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 30

