The Bitcoin price has seen no significant upward movement for three days. The BTC price as of 11:33 AM IST was USD 1,13,197, which is the same mark as yesterday. After a slight fall to USD 1,12,500, the cryptocurrency recovered slightly, but compared to the recent jump to an all-time high, this was almost unnoticeable. It is expected that the price of Bitcoin may rise in the future. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 22, 2025: Vedanta, NTPC Green Energy and Hindustan Unilever Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 1,13,000 Mark (GBP 84,493)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)