Bitcoin price today, on August 31, 2025, has dropped below the USD 1,10,000 mark. As of 8:50 AM IST on August 31, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,09,448.64. It comes after a noticeable dip seen earlier in the day and the previous night. Bitcoin is known for its frequent ups and downs, and the recent movement has left many uncertain about what lies ahead. While the price remains below the USD 1,10,000 mark, there are signs of slight improvement in the early hours of trading. Bitcoin has touched USD 1,08,540.49 at 3:12 AM IST today, showing a minor rise from USD 1,08,584.15 recorded at 8:44 PM IST on August 30, 2025. However, it is still unclear if the Bitcoin price will fall further or begin to recover in the coming days. India’s GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal With Downside Risks From US Tariff Hikes: Crisil.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 31, 2025

