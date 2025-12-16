Compared to yesterday, the Bitcoin price has fallen significantly, reaching USD 85,550 as of 10:21 AM IST. Bitcoin was trading around the USD 90,000 mark on December 15, after which the downward trend became more noticeable. The cryptocurrency has been under pressure due to increased selling amid weaker market sentiment and thinner liquidity. While the trend may change in the future, a recovery does not appear likely in the near term. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 16, 2025: SBI, Zydus Lifesciences and HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 85,500 Today

