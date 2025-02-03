Bitcoin price fell below USD 95,000 amid Donald Trump's tariffs announcement. The cryptocurrency market also took a hit and became highly volatile as the tariff war continued on imports. BTC price as of February 3, 2025, at 8:15 AM IST, was USD 93,958, which sharply fell from the USD 1,00,000 mark. US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports from countries like Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on Chinese goods. He said that tariffs would help America and make these countries answerable for illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports: South Korea Bracing for Impact Amid 25% Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, 10% on China Goods on Energy, Semiconductors and More.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Below USD 95,000 Mark

