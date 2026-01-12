Bitcoin price has increased to USD 91,200 mark since it previous USD 90,000 trading position. However, the increase is not significant, as the cryptocurrency had touched the USD 94,000 level and was expected to increase. As of January 12, 2025, at 7:06 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 91,288. Overall, the recent surge suggests that the cryptocurrency could rise and touch a new height; however that may take some time. Bitcoin Price Today, January 7, 2026: BTC Price Falls Slightly to USD 92,300 Mark Today, Expected To Rise This Month.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 91,200 Mark

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)