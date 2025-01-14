Bitcoin price recently slumped to the USD 89,000 mark amid crypto market fluctuations. The cryptocurrency leader has not surpassed the USD 1,00,000 mark again; however, it managed to reach back to the USD 95,000 mark. The Bitcoin value is expected to rise in 2025 to a historic high, reaching beyond the USD 2,00,000 mark. However, since the start of this year, the cryptocurrency has barely been able to achieve USD 1,07,000 again. Bank Holiday Today, January 14: Are Banks Open or Closed for Makar Sankranti 2025?.

Bitcoin Price Recovered From Fall of USD 89,000, Reached to USD 95,000 Mark

JUST IN: #Bitcoin back over $94.4k as it recovers from $89k earlier today 🚀https://t.co/4tdmQP0wa2 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 13, 2025

