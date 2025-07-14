Bitcoin price today, on July 14, 2025, has surpassed the USD 1,20,000 mark, creating a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency reached USD 1,20,059.33 at 8:38 AM IST, crossing the level for the first time in its history. It marked a significant rise in BTC prices, jumping sharply within a few hours. Yesterday, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,18,905.27 around 8:44 PM IST. The sudden spike shows a strong upward trend in the crypto market. Bitcoin has shown its strength as one of the leading digital currencies in the world with this new milestone. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 14, 2025: Adani Green Energy, Avenue Supermarts and BEML Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 14, 2025

