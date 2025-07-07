Bitcoin price today, on July 7, 2025, stands at USD 1,09,180.70 as of 3:11 AM IST. This shows a slight rise from yesterday’s BTC price of USD 1,08,869.78 recorded at 8:44 PM IST. The cryptocurrency has been moving in an uncertain pattern but is still holding near the top of its monthly range. Earlier this month, on July 3, Bitcoin touched its highest level for July so far, reaching USD 1,10,100.78. In recent days, Bitcoin has shown signs of a possible upward trend. However, the price continues to remain unstable, making short-term predictions can be challenging. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 07, 2025: Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bosch Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 7, 2025

