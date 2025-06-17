Bitcoin price today, on June 17, 2025, dropped to USD 1,06,495.34 at 2:52 PM IST, showing a sharp fall from its earlier level in the day. Earlier in the morning, at 8:49 AM IST, BTC price had touched USD 1,07,677.31. The price movement continues to reflect the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, which have been seen for several days now. The Bitcoin price recently came very close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, recorded on May 23, 2025. It had reached as high as USD 1,10,029.88 before falling again. Since then, the prices have remained unstable. Experts believe that Bitcoin may rise again in the coming days, but the market continues to show signs of uncertainty. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Tomorrow in India Featuring 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $106,495.34 (BTC-EUR): €92,196.17 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 17, 2025

