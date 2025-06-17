iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be launched in India on June 18, 2025 (tomorrow) , with a sleek design and dual-camera setup on the rear with flash. iQOO has confirmed that its budget-segment smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery offering long usage hours. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be offered in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue shades. It will come with an IP64 rating and Military Grade Shock Resistance, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor scoring up to 4,33,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks, 8GB+8GB (Extended) RAM, 256GB storage, Funtouch OS 15, 50MP AI Sony camera and Next Gen AI features like AI Erase. It will likely have a 6.77-inch display offering 1,000 nits in HBM. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India could be around INR 10,000. Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Begins Tomorrow in India, New Vivo Smartphone Features 5,500mAh Battery and Has 120Hz Display; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launching on June 18, 2025

Meet the beast that outlasts them all. 🔋 Introducing the all new #iQOOZ10Lite — the Segment's Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone*, packed with a massive 6000mAh battery that keeps you going through every class, every game, every moment. This is just the beginning. Get ready to… pic.twitter.com/GBupAlbwtA — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 6, 2025

