Bitcoin price today, on June 23, 2025, has crossed the USD 1,01,000 mark at 6:14 AM IST. It came after the cryptocurrency showed a slight downward trend yesterday. At 8:44 PM IST on June 22, the BTC price stood at USD 99,855.75. The drop below the USD 1,00,000 level might have raised concerns among investors, as the cryptocurrency was showing a downward trend over the past day. However, the latest rise is likely to bring some relief to the crypto market. The current Bitcoin price shows a bounce back in a few hours. The price jump above USD 1,01,000 suggests a possible upward trend may continue if market support remains strong. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 23, 2025: TCS, Hindustan Aeronautics and Granules India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 23, 2025

🚨 UPDATE: Bitcoin is back above $101,000. pic.twitter.com/JdsTN1bUwB — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 23, 2025

