Bitcoin price dropped after achieving an all-time high of USD 1,11,000 this week. The BTC price as of 12:02 PM IST is USD 1,07,9840, which is higher than the previous lows. In January 2025, the value of cryptocurrency reached the USD 1,09,000 mark, which was the highest Bitcoin reached. However, now, the BTC price is expected to rise and likely touch the USD 1,20,000 mark this year. The experts have predicted that it could even go higher.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell to USD 1,07,00 on May 25, 2025

