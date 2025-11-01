Bitcoin price today, on November 1, 2025, stood around USD 1,09,964.50 at 8:49 AM, showing a slight upward movement in the crypto market. Earlier in the day, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,09,507.03 at 3:11 AM, while on October 31, 2025, the BTC price was recorded at USD 1,09,648.27 at 2:52 PM. The steady rise suggests a slight recovery, although the crypto market continues to remain volatile and unpredictable. However, Bitcoin could soon touch the USD 1,10,000 mark if the upward trend continues. NVIDIA and Samsung Partner To Build AI Factory With Over 50,000 GPUs, Jensen Huang’s Company Aims To Transform Global Intelligent Manufacturing.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 1, 2025

