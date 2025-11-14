Bitcoin price has hit its lowest point as it fell to around the USD 97,200 mark after trading at USD 1,00,000. The BTC price, as of 11:22 AM IST, was USD 97,242, which is significantly low in months. The cryptocurrency began facing a downward trend after mass sell-offs initiated by investors in the crypto market. The Bitcoin price may not increase any time soon due to the significant fall. Elon Musk Confirms Grokipedia’s Name Is Temporary, Plans Rebrand to Sci-Fi Inspired ‘Encyclopedia Galactica’.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 97,200

