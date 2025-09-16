Bitcoin price has again decreased to the USD 1,15,000 mark after a brief surge witnessed yesterday. The BTC price, as of 11:28 AM IST, is USD 1,15,942, showing a possible upward movement. After seeing a short-lived increase to USD 1,16,000 yesterday, the cryptocurrency has fallen once more. However, Bitcoin is not highly volatile and remains stable between USD 1,15,000 and USD 1,16,000 for now. Indian Stock Market Today, September 16: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat Amid Resumption of India-US Trade Talks.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down Again

September 16, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $115,123.27 (BTC-EUR): €97,776.37 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

