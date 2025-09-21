Bitcoin price today, on September 21, 2025, was recorded at USD 1,15,744.98 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight drop compared to its earlier values. The cryptocurrency showed signs of a downward trend, with USD 1,15,861.00 at 3:12 AM IST and USD 1,16,138.96 at 8:44 PM IST on September 20. The pattern reflects the volatile nature of the crypto market, where BTC price often shifts within short periods. The frequent changes in Bitcoin’s price highlight the uncertainty in predicting short-term movements. Bitcoin has experienced slight fluctuations over the past few days, and there is uncertainty whether it will see an upward movement or continue to decline in the coming hours. Apple Set To Achieve 28% Sales Growth in India During Festive Season, iPhone 17 Series Sale in First Week 19% Higher Than iPhone 16 Series: Analysts.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 21, 2025

