Bitcoin price recovered from the recent fall to USD 1,11,485 at 4:15 AM IST. The cryptocurrency had dropped from its highest position of USD 1,24,290 down to USD 1,12,000 over the course of several weeks. Recently, it showed signs of upward movement when it touched the USD 1,17,000 mark; however, it nosedived sharply yesterday and is now trading at the USD 1,12,206 mark as of 10:34 AM IST. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 24, 2025: Swiggy, Infosys, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down at USD 1,12,000 Mark

