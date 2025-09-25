Bitcoin price remains under pressure amid fluctuations. Yesterday, it was around USD 1,12,000 and held a steady position for hours. However, as of 10:36 AM IST, the BTC price is USD 1,11,760, and according to the charts, it is likely to decline further. Instead of recovering, the cryptocurrency has faced a downward trend for hours after briefly touching the USD 1,13,507 mark. Tata Investment Share Price Today, September 25: Tata Investment Corporation Limited Stock Drops by 5.04% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,12,000

