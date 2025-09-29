Bitcoin price today, on September 28, 2025, has gained momentum, trading at around USD 1,11,637.62 at 8:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has shown a steady rise. A few hours earlier, at 2:52 PM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 1,09,434.45, and by 3:11 AM IST on September 29, it touched USD 1,10,500.84. The rising trend in Bitcoin comes after a period of price stability. While short-term fluctuations are expected, Bitcoin is likely to maintain its positive direction. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)