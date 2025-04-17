CMF Phone 2 Pro launch in India is scheduled on April 28, 2025. Nothing's sub-brand has been teasing its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms and said, "Ultra-slim. Ultra-light. Ultra-sleek." Apart from the smartphone, CMF will launch Buds 2, Buds 2a or Buds 2 Plus on April 28. The smartphone maker has revealed the processor of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It may feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may come with a 50MP primary camera and a 5,000mAH battery. CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is rumoured to be around INR 22,000. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Starts on April 23; Know Everything About Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor

Powerful from the core. CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/kTSfOe9QyM — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 16, 2025

