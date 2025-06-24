Perplexity Finance has received a new feature update offering users a timeline view of recent events that caused notable price movements for the company or asset. Perplexity's Head of Live Event product Jeff Grimes said, "It's a quick way to digest important news beyond the current day's headlines, and understand what factors matter." Perplexity Finance shows the price movement by describing the event that triggered the fluctuations. Google To Release New AI Features for Chromebook Plus Including Text Capture, Simplify and More; Check Details.

Perplexity Finance Gets 'Timeline View of Recent Events' for Asset, Company Price Movements Tracking

Perplexity Finance pages now feature a timeline view of recent events that caused notable price movement for this company/asset. It's a quick way to digest important news beyond the current day's headlines, and understand what factors matter. pic.twitter.com/67MRsmMfgv — Jeff Grimes (@jeffgrimes9) June 23, 2025

