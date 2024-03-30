Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, has again set the social media world abuzz with his growing followers on the "X" platform. Elon Musk's follower base has surpassed 179 million. Elon Musk followers on his X account is breaking records and is also expected to hit the figure of 200 million followers soon. Elon Musk possesses the highest level of engagement among all social media accounts, making his digital presence an influential source to the world. His posts, are often filled with humour, updates and personal thoughts, which draw massive attention and discussion across the platform. Adult Content on X: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working on Feature To Allow Users Create and Join NSFW Communities, Here’s How It Will Work.

Elon Musk Surpassed 179 Million Followers on X

Elon Musk has surpassed 179 million followers and is expected to reach the 200 million milestone within the next 75 days. He is the most interacted social media account in the world. Man of the people. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/j8bdD8q4Qs — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 30, 2024

