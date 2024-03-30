New Delhi, March 30: Elon Musk run X is stepping into new territory with a focus on adult content. Adult Content on X is becoming a reality, as users will soon have the ability to create NSFW Communities within the platform. This move by Elon Musk run X caters to a specific audience, offering a space for adult content or porn. However, this feature comes with necessary precautions; users must tag any sensitive material as such in their app settings. Adult Content on X isn't fully live yet and it is still being tested and will include age verification to ensure these groups are accessed responsibly.

As per a report of India.com, Elon Musk's X is currently testing 'Adult Content' Communities for its users. This testing phase is crucial to understand how such features will work and be regulated. Despite the scrutiny from lawmakers worried about the influence of porn and related content on teens and young adults, adult content creators might continue to use X for promotion, taking advantage of the platform's existing policies, which is not very strict. Elon Musk Says AI Chatbot ‘Grok 2’ Now in Training, Will Exceed All Expectations When Finally Released for Public.

How Adult Content Feature on X Will Work?

X's new feature for adult content allows users to create private communities where they can share NSFW material. To maintain a safe environment, the app requires users to label any adult-sensitive content appropriately in their settings. The platform is also introducing an age verification system to ensure that only those of legal age can access these adult sections. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X Adds New Filters to Job Search, Jobseekers Can Now Choose From ‘Full-Time’, ‘Part-Time’ and Other Options.

The testing of these new features is significant because the microblogging platform X can identify potential issues and fine-tune the user experience. X might provide a secure and regulated way for adult content creators to share their work and also ensure that underage users are not exposed to inappropriate adult or porn materials on the platform. For X, this new feature could attract a niche audience and content creators to increase user engagement. Content creators in the adult industry could benefit from X as the platform could lead to increased visibility and revenue.

