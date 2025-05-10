Elon Musk shared a post on May 10, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that SpaceX Starlink will soon be available on United Airlines. As per reports, the high-speed satellite internet service is expected to launch next Thursday, May 15. It will let passengers of United Airlines to stream, play games, work, and more. The development is part of Starlink’s efforts to improve in-flight connectivity. Major airlines installing Starlink include Qatar Airways, Air France, Hawaiian Airlines, and airBaltic. Starlink Price in India: Know How Much Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service May Cost and Who Will Benefit Most, Launch Expected Soon in 2025.

Starlink Soon To Be Available on United Airlines

Starlink soon to be available on @United Airlines https://t.co/3ACwCwq72l — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 9, 2025

