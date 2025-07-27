Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an interview with Tesla Owners SV on July 27, 2025, spoke about the future role of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus. He shared that Tesla Optimus could act as a full-time nurse or helper for people who need physical support. Musk also said that the Optimus robot may be useful in "situations where it's their work is very dangerous" or involves repetitive work. Elon Musk’s vision shows Tesla’s growing focus beyond cars. The company is focusing on creating humanoid robots that could become a part of everyday life and work. Tesla Valuation Can Reach USD 20 Trillion in Future With 'Extreme Execution': CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Interview With Tesla Owners SV

Interview with Tesla Owners SV https://t.co/uecwAwGSAx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Optimus Could Be Like a 24 Hour Day Nurse or Helper to Someone Who Needs Physical Help’

"Optimus could be like a 24 hour day nurse or helper to someone who needs physical help. They will also be used in situations where it's their work is very dangerous, so or where there's a lot of repetitive tasks." 一 Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/Sr5K8gb79T — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)