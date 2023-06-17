According to reports, several users of WhatsApp faced problems since 3:09 pm EDT. Netizens took to social media to confirm the news. One user said, "Some images from my gallery wont send," while a second user wrote, "Whatsapp voice and images not loading. Facebook down." It was not only WhatsApp that was down but several apps of META including Facebook were down. According to a report in Reuters, META on Friday issued a statement saying that the services of its social media apps were restored. Notably, the services were restored after lakhs and crores of users faced outages for over two hours. After the outage was resolved, Meta issued a statement saying that the issue has been resolved and that "things should be working normally again across our apps". Instagram Down: Instagram.com Website Not Working, Users Unable to Check Photos, Video and Insta Stories on Desktop.

#Whatsappdown

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:09 PM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 16, 2023

Is Facebook Messenger Down?

User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 5:48 PM EDT. https://t.co/hd5tbiWvQV RT if you're also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 16, 2023

Instagram Is Having Problems

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 3:00 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 16, 2023

#Facebookdown

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 3:00 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 16, 2023

Meta Issues Statement

Fixed! The issue has been resolved and things should be working normally again across our apps. Thanks again for your patience. — Meta (@Meta) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)