Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is down users around the globe. Many Instagram users took to the microblogging platform Twitter to raise the issue. There seems to be some issue with the Stories video and music not loading. Some users think their accounts have been hacked. However, many users have also flooded Twitter with funny memes. WhatsApp Channels: Meta-Owned App Introduces New Communication Feature, Know Everything About It.

Users Report Issues with Instagram Via Funny Memes On Twitter:

Instagram down beb 🙄 — Sandya Wike (@nenkw) June 9, 2023

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 9:20 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)