Google, after receiving an overwhelming response from users about Gemini's Deep Search feature, has doubled the number of monthly reports available for Gemini users. The company has announced this at no cost and rolled out on 100% mobile users. Gemini Deep Search allows users to get detailed reports on various topics and helps with their research. Grok New Features Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on ‘DeeperSearch’ and ‘Memory’ Features, Rollout Expected Soon.

Google Doubled Monthly Report Numbers After Users’s Response on Deep Research Feature

Gemini Deep Research update 🌐 Thanks to the incredible response to expanding Deep Research for everyone, we've doubled the number of monthly reports available for Gemini users at no cost & are now 100% rolled out on mobile. Happy researching! → https://t.co/eEMqPeKFgp Upgrade… https://t.co/D0zHFN7PXr — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) March 17, 2025

