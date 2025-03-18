Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on two new key features for Grok AI. The "DeeperSearch" feature will improve the previously launched "DeepSearch" option by applying different presets beyond the current default option. Another feature called "memory" will likely help the AI chatbot remember previous interactions and offer answers based on them. It will work similar to the ChatGPT's memory feature. Mistral Small 3.1 Released: Mistral AI Introduces Its New Model With Improved Text Performance, Multimodal Understanding, Outperforms Gemma 3, GPT-4o Mini.

Grok DeeperSearch and Grok Memory Features Releasing Soon

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is working on "DeeperSearch" and Memory for Grok. DeeperSearch potentially will apply different "presets" to DeepSearch. Currently, it is passing the "default" preset but is not yet operational. Is it a Big Brain? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QmXX8YL9D5 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 17, 2025

