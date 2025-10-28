Google Beam, a new AI-powered 3D video communication platform, has been integrated with the USO (United Service Organizations) Centres in the United States. Google announced the partnership and said that Google Beam will be introduced globally starting next year. Currently, the tech giant offers this 3D video communication platform through its pilot programme, allowing service members in the US to stay closer to loved ones back home. USO CEO Mike Linnington described the Google Beam platform as innovative and a “godsend” for military members. Gmail Password Leak Update: Google Denies Reports Claiming 183 Million Email Password Were Exposed in Leak, Says 'Gmail’s Defences Are Strong'.

Google Beam 3D Video Call Platform Available for Military Members in US

We’re bringing Google Beam, our AI-powered 3D video communication platform, to USO centers in the U.S. and around the world starting next year. Through our pilot program, deployed service members will have the opportunity to stay closer to loved ones back home. pic.twitter.com/1pmFU5pq7L — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 27, 2025

