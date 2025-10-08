New Delhi, October 8: Anthropic has announced that it will open its first India office in Bengaluru in early 2026. Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei will also visit India this week as part of the company’s growing focus on the region. Amodei is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani to explore potential partnerships with Reliance Industries during his trip to India.

The development comes at a time when Anthropic’s rival, Sam Altman-run OpenAI, has been expanding its reach in India, which it reportedly considers its second-largest market after the US. Sam Altman confirmed in August that OpenAI is about to open its first office in India later this year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman said, "AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch. ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year and we are excited to invest much more in India." IBM and Anthropic Partner To Accelerate Enterprise Software Development With Claude Integration.

We’re opening an office in Bengaluru, India in early 2026. We look forward to building with India’s developer community, deploying AI for social benefit, and partnering with enterprises. Read more: https://t.co/x5otepbqs8 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 8, 2025

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s India Visit: What’s on the Agenda?

Anthropic has confirmed that CEO Dario Amodei will visit India this week to meet public officials and enterprise partners. Dario said, "India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets."

As per a report of Moneycontrol, during his trip to India, Amodei is expected to open Anthropic’s first office in Bengaluru. Amodei may also hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore the company’s future initiatives and potential collaborative projects in the country.

Prior to this visit, Michael Sellitto, Anthropic’s head of global affairs, reportedly met with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last month to discuss the company’s plans for India and identify opportunities for possible cooperation. PayPal New Feature: Global Fintech Giant to Launch ‘PayPal Ads Manager’ to Help Small Businesses Earn Extra by Selling Ads, Coming in 2026.

As per a report of TechCrunch, Amodei is reportedly scheduled to travel to Mumbai to meet Mukesh Ambani and top executives at Reliance Industries. Anthropic is said to have been in talks with Reliance Industries for a while, exploring a potential collaboration to broaden the reach of its Claude AI assistant across India.

