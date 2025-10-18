Perplexity has introduced a new language learning feature for users to improve their communication skills. The feature includes AI-generated phrases, greetings, and expressions to support language practice. It is available on iOS and the web platform. The Android version is coming soon. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced, “We’ve built a new experience for learning languages on Perplexity. Answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens. Available on iOS and web. Coming soon to Android.” iQOO 15 Launch in India Confirmed on November 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Perplexity New Feature

We’ve built a new experience for learning languages on Perplexity. Answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens. Available on iOS and web. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/F63qecYNGe — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 16, 2025

