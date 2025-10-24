Elon Musk, owner of xAI, announced that the company will soon introduce a longer video option for Grok Imagine. The new feature may allow Grok Imagine users to generate videos longer than 10 seconds, making the content more engaging and informative. Elon Musk shared this experimental update via his X handle on social media, saying, "Much longer videos soon." However, the tech billionaire did not specify when the longer video option will be available for Grok Imagine. Claude Memory Feature Now Available to Anthropic Max Users, Rolling Out to Pro Users Next Week.

'Much Longer Videos Soon', Elon Musk Hints Grok Imagine's Upcoming Option

Much longer videos soon https://t.co/JhtxpFCXWn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

