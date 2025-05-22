Infinix GT 30 Pro is expected to soon launch in India. The GT 30 Pro is said to be a gaming-focused smartphone. The device is expected to come with RGB lighting on the back. It might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and it may deliver a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Infinix GT 30 Pro may come with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13MP front camera. The device is also rumoured to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. iPhone 17 Series Launch: Apple May Unveil Slim iPhone 17 Air With iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch Soon in India

Kitne FPS the?! 3 Digits mein sarkar! 🤯 How much FPS do you think the GT 30 Pro is certified for by #BGMI?? Drop your answers below ⬇️#GT30Pro pic.twitter.com/4aq0DvcKQD — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 22, 2025

