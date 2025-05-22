New Delhi, May 22: Apple to launch its next-generation iPhone 17 series during its annual fall event, which is expected to take place between September 11 and 13, 2025. The upcoming lineup is likely to consist of four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air model.

The new “Air” version is rumoured to replace the current Plus model and might feature a slimmer design. The recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is known for its sleek design, has sparked speculation that Apple could take a similar design approach for the iPhone 17 Air. Before this launch, Apple is also expected to preview iOS 19 with new Apple Intelligence features at WWDC25. All four models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to bring significant upgrades over the iPhone 16 lineup. Improvements are likely in areas such as processing, camera technology, and display quality. Xiaomi 16 Series Confirmed To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in 2025, Likely To Include Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Ultra and Xiaomi 16S Pro Models; Here’s What To Expect.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to be powered by the A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could feature the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature 6.3-inch displays. The iPhone 17 Pro Max might come with a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone with 5.5mm thickness, which could include a 6.6-inch display. All models may support 120Hz ProMotion displays, and might come with LTPO OLED panels with always-on display feature across the series.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a triple 48MP setup on the rear with a 24MP front camera. The Pro model is expected to offer a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens, along with a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Air might have a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP camera on the front. The standard iPhone 17 could include a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front shooter. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in July 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Premium Smartphone by Nothing.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series in India might come with the following price. The iPhone 17 could be available for about INR 89,900, while the new iPhone 17 Air may be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might be priced near INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price may be around INR 1,64,900.

