The iQOO 13 will be launched today in India with advanced specifications and sleek design. It will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will come with a triple rear camera setup, which may feature 50MP lenses. The front camera of the smartphone will likely feature a 32MP lens. The smartphone will include a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The iQOO 13 may be priced at around INR 55,000 in India. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 13 Launch Today in India

Unleash your creativity with the #iQOO13’s cutting-edge camera setup! 🌟 Featuring the 50 MP Sony IMX921 VCS True Color Camera, it brings your moments to life with unmatched clarity, vibrant hues, and stunning detail. 📸✨ Elevate your photography—launching tomorrow. 🔥 Know… pic.twitter.com/mSb1Q6SwT5 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 2, 2024

