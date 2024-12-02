New Delhi, December 2: Nothing, the smartphone maker, is reportedly gearing up for its upcoming launches in 2025. The company is expected to unveil three new smartphones, including the Nothing Phone (3). Alongside the device, there are rumours of a Nothing Phone (3a) and a Nothing Phone (3a) Plus or Pro model. The new lineup follows the release of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2).

A tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared information suggesting that the company is developing three new smartphones. He also hinted at when these devices might be launched. He indicated that these smartphones are expected to be revealed in the first half of 2025. iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Single Rear Camera; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

Nothing Working on 3 New Smartphones

There are 3 new phones from Nothing under active development right now. These Will likely cover H1 2025 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 29, 2024

Additionally, multiple reports suggests that a new smartphone with the model number A059 was recently spotted on the GeekBench platform. It is speculated that the model could be the upcoming Nothing Phone (3). The Nothing Phone (2) was released in 2023, followed by the Nothing Phone (2a) in 2024. However, there are speculations that the new Nothing Phone (3) series might be launched in the same year in 2025.

Nothing Phone (3) Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone (3) is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is anticipated to run on Android 15, featuring the custom NothingOS 3.0 interface. The combination of hardware and software is expected to enhance the user experience. iQOO 10R, Rebranded Version of iQOO Neo 10 Flagship Smartphones Series To Launch in India Soon; Here’s What To Expect.

The Nothing Phone (3) is likely to come with a 6.5-inch display, while the Pro or Plus variant may have a 6.7-inch display. Additionally, the new smartphone might include an Action Button and it may function similarly to the one found on iPhones. Users can expect to set it up to perform specific tasks. It could allow them to open their apps or change various settings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).