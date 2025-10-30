Lava Agni 4 has been scheduled to launch in India in November 2025, featuring a new design and metal frame, unlike the previous plastic design. According to the design shared by Lava Mobiles, the upcoming Agni 4 will have a redesigned rear camera setup. The company revealed the camera design with “AGNI” written on it, confirming the device. Lava Agni 4 will reportedly come with a 7,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It could feature 50MP dual rear cameras and a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to be priced around INR 25,000. Moto G67 Power Launch on November 5 in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Agni 4 Coming in November With Metal Design

Lava Agni 4 Launching in November

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)