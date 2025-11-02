iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on Origin OS 6, based on Android 16. The smartphone maker has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 2 and said, "iQOO 15 is equipped with India's fastest processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as of 18th October, 2025 , basis data available on Qualcomm press release. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries." The smartphone will include a Samsung 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision support. As per multiple reports, the iQOO 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 59,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

iQOO 15 Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

Precision. Power. Perfection. The #iQOO15, equipped with India’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor* defines what true performance feels like. Save the date for November 26. *iQOO 15 is equipped with India's fastest processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as of 18th… pic.twitter.com/ZVul4uJyzH — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of iQOO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)