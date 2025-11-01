iQOO has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India on November 26. iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, teased the announcement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Power that pushes limits, speed that sets records." The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for improved performance. The Company said, "The iQOO15 is gearing up to set a new benchmark in performance." The iQOO 15 will feature a Samsung 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision support. It will run on Origin OS 6, based on Android 16. Lava Agni 4 Launch Expected in November, Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor; Check Rumoured Price, Other Specifications and Features.

