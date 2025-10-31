Lava Agni 4 launch is imminent in India, and the smartphone will come with a metal frame. The company has shared only a few teaser images of the device; however, not much information is available about it. According to rumours, the upcoming Lava Agni 4 will launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery. The device is expected to feature LPDDR5X RAM and a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display. The Lava Agni 4 price is expected to start at around INR 25,000. Apple Hypertension Notification: Tech Giant Plans To Notify 1 Million People About High Blood Pressure Condition Using Alert on Apple Watch.

Lava AGNI 4 to Come With Metal Frame

