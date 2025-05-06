iQOO Neo 10 is expected to soon launch in India. Ahead of the launch, iQOO Neo 10 Sneak Peek sessions are scheduled on May 18 at Mumbai and Madurai. Interested ones can visit "https://community.iqoo.com/" to register. The smartphone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the rear. iQOO Neo 10 price in India may start at INR 35,999. iQOO Neo 10 Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in India; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Sneak Peek Sessions

The #iQOONeo10 is almost here, and you get to experience it FIRST! Join us for exclusive Sneak Peek sessions in Mumbai and Madurai on 18th May. 📱🔥 Register Now and be among the first to get your hands on the Neo 10! Thread link: https://t.co/AAzGEFHFyf Form link:… pic.twitter.com/5XMcqgAdD0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 6, 2025

