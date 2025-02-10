iQOO Neo 10R is set to be launched in India on March 11, 2025. The company has been teasing the smartphone on social media platforms. The smartphone may come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will arrive in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. The Neo 10R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will likely be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery and may support 80W fast charging. Nothing Phone (3a) Series Will Be Manufactured in India Amid ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

iQOO Neo 10R To Launch With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset

Are you ready to experience the Most Powerful Smartphone in the segment*? ⚡ The all-new #iQOONeo10R launches on 11th March. Get ready to push your limits! Stay tuned! Available exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N. *Based on the AnTuTu score, as per the… pic.twitter.com/1MFMuaWNbz — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 10, 2025

