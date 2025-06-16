Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G with 6,000mAh battery will reportedly be launched in India on June 16, 2025 (today) on Amazon. The smartphone will have a triple camera setup on the rear and a sleek design. It will join the Realme NARZO 80 series, which includes the Realme NARZO 80x and Realme NARZO 80 Pro. According to a report by Gadget 360, Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G may 7.94mm thickness, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, 50MP primary camera, 2MP secondary shooter and 6.77-inch display. The Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G price could be INR 9,999. itel A90 New Variant To Launch Soon in India, Likely Come With New Upgrades; Check More Details Here.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launching Today

Realme Narzo 80 Lite ~ 16th June 🇮🇳 - 6000mAh battery #RealmeNarzo80Lite pic.twitter.com/ETZ89PhE9O — Choqao Tech (@choqao) June 11, 2025

