iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sale will begin in India on June 25, 2025. The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging, FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 and a 50MP+2MP rear camera setup. On the front, it has a 5MP camera, ideal for social-media ready taking selfies and doing video conferences. The new iQOO Z10 Lite 5G smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, a dual-SIM slot and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has various AI features, including AI Erase, AI Enhance, etc.. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India for 4GB+128GB variant is INR 9,499, for 6GB+128GB is INR 10,499 and for INR higher variant having 8GB+128GB is INR 12,499. The smartphone is available in Titanium Blue and Cyber Green colours. Redmi Pad 2 Sale Begins on Tomorrow in India, New Tablet Comes With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Sale Starts on June 25, 2025 (Wednesday)

Slim just met unstoppable. ⚡📱 Launched at ₹9,499*, the all-new #iQOOZ10Lite packs the Segment’s Biggest Battery 5G Smartphone* into a sleek, stylish frame — built to power through it all. 🛒 Sale goes live 25th June, 12PM. Only on @amazonIN & https://t.co/bXttwlYQef… pic.twitter.com/wf3dwNUrNt — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 22, 2025

