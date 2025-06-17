Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series is set to revolutionise macro photography with its telephoto camera, allowing users to capture stunning close-up shots from a distance.

According to recent reports obtained by GSM Arena, the Pixel 10 family will boast a tele-macro feature, enabling the telephoto lens to take macro photos.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at India's Top Five Run-Getters Against England, From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; Check Full List .

Key camera features include:

- Tele-Macro Capability: The Pixel 10's telephoto camera will support macro photography, allowing for high-quality close-up shots with better background blur and less distortion compared to ultrawide lenses.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cricketer Dirdh Patel Among List of Passengers Who Died in Horrific Accident, Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League Offer Condolences.

- Ultrawide Macro: The ultrawide camera will retain its macro capabilities, focusing closer than the telephoto lens and providing users with two options for capturing close-up shots.

- Camera Setup: The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a primary wide-angle camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

Additional features and specifications include:

- Tensor G5 SoC: The Pixel 10 devices will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

- Qi2 Wireless Charging: All Pixel 10 models will support Qi2 wireless charging, with magnets integrated into the cases rather than the phones themselves.

- New Color Options: The Pixel 10 series will introduce fresh colorways, including Ultra Blue, Limoncello, and Smoky Green.

- Improved Video Stabilisation: The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature gimbal-level video stabilisation, rivalling dedicated gimbal stabilisers.

The Google Pixel 10 series is slated for launch on August 20, with devices becoming available on August 28.

The lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)